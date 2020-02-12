Nintendo eShop sale discounts tons of third-party games

The latest sale on the Nintendo eShop offers savings on all kinds of third-party games on Switch.
Here are some of the most deals:
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Dead Cells — $23.99 (regularly $33.99)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection — $12.72 (regularly $18.99)
- Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 — $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
- The Lego Movie 2 Videogame — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Lego DC Super-Villains — $27.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection — $23.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole — $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $27.49 (regularly $49.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. Sales run until February 17th.
Image credit: Blizzard/Nintendo
