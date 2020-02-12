PREVIOUS|
Nintendo eShop sale discounts tons of third-party games

Save on Lego, Crash, Spyro, Mega Man and more

Feb 12, 2020

7:04 AM EST

Diablo III Ganondorf

The latest sale on the Nintendo eShop offers savings on all kinds of third-party games on Switch.

Here are some of the most deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. Sales run until February 17th.

Image credit: Blizzard/Nintendo

