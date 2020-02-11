Xbox running major 2K, Capcom and Ubisoft publisher sale

Microsoft has kicked off a trio of publisher sales on dozens of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.
Running until February 18th at 6am ET/3am PT, the deals encompass a variety of games from publishers 2K, Capcom and Ubisoft.
Here are some of the most notable Xbox One deals. Note that there are some other miscellaneous sales on top of the three publisher promotions, so some of those offers have been included below as well.
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection (includes Odyssey, Rogue Remastered, Syndicate, Black Flag, Origins and Unity) — $85.79 CAD (regularly $259.99)
- Borderlands 3 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play bundle (includes Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled) — $80.99 (regularly $134.99)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection — $6.74 (regularly $26.99)
- Hitman 2 — $23.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold required]
- Just Dance 2020 — $32.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne — $40.11 (regularly $53.49)
- NBA 2K20 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 2 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole bundle — $32.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $3.99 (regularly $79.99) [special deal running until February 24th]
It’s worth noting that the sale also discounts many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games that are playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility.
Some of these games include:
- Beyond Good & Evil HD (Xbox 360) — $3.29 (67 percent off)
- Dead Rising 2 (Xbox 360) — $5.19 (80 percent off)
- Mafia II (Xbox 360) — $7.49 (75 percent off)
- Prince of Persia (Xbox 360) — $7.99 (60 percent off)
- Spec Ops: The Line (Xbox 360) — $5.99 (80 percent off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas (Xbox 360) — $6.59 (67 percent off)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist (Xbox 360) — $10.79 (60 percent off)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory (Xbox) — $7.49 (50 percent off)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction (Xbox 360) — $9.99 (50 percent off)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: Ubisoft
