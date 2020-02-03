Apex Legends Season 4 trailer shows off a bit of Revenant’s gameplay

Apex Legends Season 4 is well on its way and a new trailer shows off the new weapon, some new skins and a bit of Revenant gameplay.
Last week, Respawn revealed Revenant in a cinematic, but now the company is showing off a bit more.
While the trailer doesn’t go into any deals about Revenant, it shows the Legend placing something on the ground and turning himself and his team into shadows. It’s unclear what this does exactly. We can see Octane getting shot, and instead of turning into a death box he just disappears into smoke. He also seems to throw a grenade from his arm and it seems to be shocking and maybe pulling in the other Legends. Further, Revenant seemed to be able to climb very well, but this could his passive and nothing to do with the shadow ability.
The trailer also showcases a new sniper that players can charge for more accurate shots. Like in previous seasons, there are new skins alongside the Battle Pass and changes to the game’s ‘World’s Edge map.’
Apex Legends Season 4 will hit the service tomorrow, February 4th.
Source: Apex Legends
