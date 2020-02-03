YouTube Music/Premium has 20 million paying subscribers

During Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings call, the company shared that YouTube Music/YouTube Premium now has 20 million paying subscribers.
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, released its 2019 Q4 earnings information today. Now, during an earnings call, more information about the company has been revealed.
In May of 2019, it was reported that YouTube Music had 15 million subscribers so the service has grown by five million people since then.
The report that comes from 9to5Google and states that this 20 million number is both YouTube Premium and Music together. Therefore, this growth might not be as much as people think since Google is now bundling these two services together in this announcement.
Spotify reported that it had 108 million paying subscribers, while Apple Music is sitting at 60 million.
Source: 9to5Google
