Bell invests $400 million to improve digital infrastructure in Hamilton, Ontario

Bell has announced that it will be investing approximately $400 million CAD to expand broadband internet access in urban and rural areas of Hamilton.
Over the next five years, the carrier and city staff will bring direct fibre network connections to more than 200,000 homes and businesses throughout the city. Bell says the network will provide consumers with access to data speeds up to 1.5 gigabits per second.
The project is also going to expand Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service to 8,000 homes in rural Hamilton. This aims to bring broadband internet access to small towns and farming communities.
Bell is going to work with the city and local contractors including Aecon, Telecon and Sentrex. The majority of the network will consist of new fibre installed underground, along with additional fibre located on Bell, Hydro One and Alectra Utility poles.
“Our historic partnership will provide the critical infrastructure necessary to deliver the next generation of communications services to Hamiltonians while accelerating the City’s ongoing digital transformation,” said J. Bruce Furlong, Bell’s senior vice president of access engineering and deployment, in a press release.
The project is part of the Mayor’s Intelligent Community Task Force and the city’s ongoing efforts to improve digital infrastructure.
Source: Bell
