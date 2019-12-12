LG announces new Gram laptops ahead of CES 2020

LG announced the 2020 lineup of its excellent Gram laptops, boasting greater performance while maintaining the line’s lightweight, compact form factor.
In a press release, the company unveiled three new models, the LG Gram 17, Gram 15 and Gram 14. Intel 10th Gen Core processors power the 2020 Gram line, offering up Iris Plus integrated graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. LG says the new laptops have twice the graphics processing power compared to last year’s models.
Further, the larger Gram 17 and 15 include 80Wh batteries and all three offer Wi-Fi 6 support that improve wireless connectivity and reduce battery consumption. Plus, the 2020 Grams feature a ‘Mega Cooling System’ to keep them running cool.
LG says it redesigned the laptops for 2020. The Gram 17 sports a 17-inch Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display coming in at 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The Gram 15 and 14 both sport Full HD (FHD) 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution IPS panels. LG says it fit a 15-inch display into the Gram 15’s 14-inch body and a 14-inch display into the Gram 14’s 13.3-inch body.
Unfortunately, LG hasn’t released the full spec details or configuration options for the new laptops yet. In other words, we’re not sure which 10th Gen Intel CPUs will be available, nor how much memory consumers can purchase in the Grams. LG did reveal that the Gram 17 and 15 will offer up Thunderbolt 3 (via USB-C), 3x USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack and a microSD reader. The Gram 14 is the same, less one USB 3.1 port.
Additionally, all three Gram models will offer fingerprint readers and all come in ‘Dark Silver.’ The Gram 14 also comes in ‘White.’
The company will have the new laptops on display at its CES booth when the 2020 show kicks off on January 7th.
Source: LG
