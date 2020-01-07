Twitter says more than 1.2 billion tweets were about gaming in 2019

More than 1.2 billion tweets in 2019 were related to gaming, according to Twitter.
In a blog post, the social media giant noted that this marks a 20 percent increase in game-related tweets over 2018.
Overall, the most talked-about game was Fate/Grand Order, the free-to-play RPG from Japanese publisher Aniplex.
Here’s the full top 10:
- Fate/Grand Order
- Fortnite
- Final Fantasy
- Identity V
- Granblue Fantasy
- Ensemble Stars
- Monster Strike
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Minecraft
- Super Smash Bros.
Meanwhile, these were the top 1o most talked-about esports teams:
- FaZe Clan
- G2 Esports
- Cloud9
- Fnatic
- 100Thieves
- Team Liquid
- Team SoloMid
- Flamengo
- MAD Lions (Formerly Splyce)
- OpTic Gaming
It’s worth noting that Canada did not make the list of top 10 countries that were tweeting the most about gaming:
- Japan
- United States
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Brazil
- France
- Great Britain
- Indonesia
- Spain
- Philippines
In terms of major gaming events, these were the 10 that dominated the conversation on Twitter:
- E3 2019
- Tokyo Game Show 2019
- The Game Awards 2019
- Paris Games Week
- FGO Fest
- Gamescom 2019
- BlizzCon 2019
- TwitchCon 2019
- Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019
- PAX East 2019
On the other hand, these were the most talked-about esports events:
- LoL Worlds 2019
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup 2019
- The International 2019
- The Overwatch League 2019 Finals
- IEM Katowice CS:GO Major
- Call of Duty World Championship
- LoL MSI 2019
- CWL Anaheim
- CWL Miami
Finally, these were the most talked-about gaming personalities:
- Ninja (@Ninja)
- ElRubius (@Rubiu5)
- Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye)
- Tfue (@TTfue)
- CourageJD (@CouRageJD)
- Nadeshot (@Nadeshot)
- Pokimane (@pokimanelol)
- TimTheTatman (@timthetatman)
- Dr Lupo (@DrLupo)
- Dr. Disrespect (@drdisrespect)
What gaming topics did you talk about the most in 2019, on Twitter or otherwise? Let us know in the comments.
Source: Twitter
