Twitter says more than 1.2 billion tweets were about gaming in 2019

Fate/Grand Order, Ninja and E3 dominated the gaming conversations on Twitter last year

Jan 7, 2020

8:08 PM EST

More than 1.2 billion tweets in 2019 were related to gaming, according to Twitter.

In a blog post, the social media giant noted that this marks a 20 percent increase in game-related tweets over 2018.

Overall, the most talked-about game was Fate/Grand Order, the free-to-play RPG from Japanese publisher Aniplex.

Here’s the full top 10:

  1. Fate/Grand Order
  2. Fortnite
  3. Final Fantasy
  4. Identity V
  5. Granblue Fantasy
  6. Ensemble Stars
  7. Monster Strike
  8. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  9. Minecraft
  10. Super Smash Bros.

Meanwhile, these were the top 1o most talked-about esports teams:

  1. FaZe Clan
  2. G2 Esports
  3. Cloud9
  4. Fnatic
  5. 100Thieves
  6. Team Liquid
  7. Team SoloMid
  8. Flamengo
  9. MAD Lions (Formerly Splyce)
  10. OpTic Gaming

It’s worth noting that Canada did not make the list of top 10 countries that were tweeting the most about gaming:

  1. Japan
  2. United States
  3. South Korea
  4. Thailand
  5. Brazil
  6. France
  7. Great Britain
  8. Indonesia
  9. Spain
  10. Philippines

In terms of major gaming events, these were the 10 that dominated the conversation on Twitter:

  1. E3 2019
  2. Tokyo Game Show 2019
  3. The Game Awards 2019
  4. Paris Games Week
  5. FGO Fest
  6. Gamescom 2019
  7. BlizzCon 2019
  8. TwitchCon 2019
  9. Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019
  10. PAX East 2019

On the other hand, these were the most talked-about esports events:

  1. LoL Worlds 2019
  2. EVO 2019
  3. Fortnite World Cup 2019
  4. The International 2019
  5. The Overwatch League 2019 Finals
  6. IEM Katowice CS:GO Major
  7. Call of Duty World Championship
  8. LoL MSI 2019
  9. CWL Anaheim
  10. CWL Miami

Finally, these were the most talked-about gaming personalities:

  1. Ninja (@Ninja)
  2. ElRubius (@Rubiu5)
  3. Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye)
  4. Tfue (@TTfue)
  5. CourageJD (@CouRageJD)
  6. Nadeshot (@Nadeshot)
  7. Pokimane (@pokimanelol)
  8. TimTheTatman (@timthetatman)
  9. Dr Lupo (@DrLupo)
  10. Dr. Disrespect (@drdisrespect)

What gaming topics did you talk about the most in 2019, on Twitter or otherwise? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Twitter

