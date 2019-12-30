Google Photos now generating ‘Best of 2019’ photo book for all users

Google Photos users can now view an auto-generated collection of their best photos of the year.
Once it’s ready, the Google Photos app will display a ‘View your new photo book’ notification to see your ‘best moments of 2019’ photo book.
Altogether, the photo book displays around 60 photos in chronological order. That said, you can re-order the photos at will.
Physical photo books can then be printed using these photos. Google charges $17.99 CAD for a 7-inch, 20-page softcover ($0.79 per additional page, up to 100 pages) and $27.99 for a 9-inch, 20-page hardcover ($0.99 per additional page, up to 100 pages).
This is the second time the ‘best of the year’ photo book option has been offered, following its introduction in 2018.
Via: 9t05Google
