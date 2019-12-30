WhatsApp to stop working on Windows Phones and older devices

WhatsApp has announced that it is ending support for Windows Phone OS and older versions of Android and iOS.
The messaging app confirmed that it now only supports Androids running OS 4.0.3+, iPhones running iOS 9+ and select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.
Androids running 2.3.7 and iOS 8 and older versions will still receive support until February 1st 2020. However, these operating systems won’t support the ability to create new accounts or re-verify existing ones. Additionally, some features of the app may stop working at anytime.
WhatsApp will no longer be supported on the Windows Phone operating systems starting December 31st.
If you want to back-up your chats before the deadline, you can do so by exporting your chat history as an email attachment.
