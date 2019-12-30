Anker’s first MFi certified iPhone 11 camera flash to ship next month

When it comes to flash photography, mobile phones don’t excel.
Most flagships can take excellent photos in good light — or with some software magic, decent photos in lowlight scenarios — but if you turn on the flash, it all falls apart.
However, Anker, a company that makes a variety of charging accessories including cables and battery packs, is hoping to change that reality for iPhone users. The company unveiled an LED flash that can connect to the iPhone 11 via the Lightning connector, according to The Verge.
What sets Anker’s gadget apart, however, is that it’s one of, if not the first flash accessory sporting Apple’s Made-for-iPhone (MFi) certification. iPhone users could purchase external flashes before, but they weren’t MFi. Certified devices can integrate with Apple’s native hardware and software, such as with the iPhone’s built-in flash or the stock Camera app.
In other words, when a user plugs the Anker flash into an iPhone 11 or 11 Pro, the device should be able to trigger the flash from within the Camera app. It should also work with third-party camera apps.
The gadget’s launch confirms an earlier report from 9to5Mac that Apple would introduce MFi certification spec for new accessories to augment the iPhone’s flash.
Anker claims the flash lasts for about 10,000 shots per charge and achieves twice the range and four times the brightness of the iPhone’s built-in flash. It comes with a detachable diffuser as well — a welcome addition, since LED flashes can often produce harsh lighting in photos.
The flash should be available on Anker’s website and on Amazon starting next month, according to The Verge. It will retail for $49.99 USD (about $65.29 CAD).
Source: The Verge
