Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in January 2020

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
Here are the four games coming to the service in January:
- Styx: Shards of Darkness: Available January 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Batman: The Telltale Series: Available January 16th to February 15th on Xbox One
- Tekken 6: Available January 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy: Available January 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Developer: Cyanide
Publisher: Focus Home
Genre: Stealth
Mode(s): Single-player, Multi-player
Xbox One release date: March 14, 2017
Metacritic score: 78
Regular Microsoft Store price: $26.99 CAD
In this game the player is hired for a mission that involves assassinating or sneaking past enemies like humans, elves, dwarves, and other creatures.
Batman: The Telltale Series
Developer: Telltale Games
Publisher: Telltale Games
Genre: Graphic adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: 2016
Metacritic score: 67
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD
Play as Bruce Wayne and learn about his alter ego the Dark Knight throughout this violent and dark story. This game includes all five episodes of the first season.
Tekken 6
Developer: Namco Bandai Games
Publisher: Namco Bandai Games
Genre: Arcade, Fighting, Beat ’em up
Mode(s): Single-player, Multi-player
Xbox 360 release date: October 27th
Metacritic score: 80
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD
Tekken 6 is the sixth title in the long-running fighting game franchise. Fight in the King of the Iron Fist Tournament and compete in different game modes and environments.
Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
Developer: Traveller’s Tales
Publisher: LucasArts
Genre: Action-adventure
Mode(s): Single-player, Multi-player
Xbox 360 release date: 11 September 2006
Metacritic score: 81
Regular Microsoft Store price: $6.44 CAD
Play as Luke, Leia, Solo, Chewbacca and more throughout this adventure. The game features the first three movies in the iconic series and allows players to travel to Hoth, Dagobah and Tatooine.
