TeraGo partners with Nokia to start 5G fixed wireless equipment testing in the GTA

Cloud management company TeraGo has partnered with Nokia and will start technical trials of fixed wireless 5G millimetre wave equipment in the first quarter of 2020.
A press release from the company said that it will be using both 24 and 38GHz frequency bands and are using Innovation, Science and Economic Development’s licences and its own licenced spectrum.
It noted that customer trials will begin in the second quarter of 2020.
To note, testing will be conducted in the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area, which is a secondary region of southern Ontario.
“International momentum for 5G fixed wireless services has been increasing and as a global leader in 5G technology, Nokia’s equipment is at the centre of many of these networks deployments”, said Tony Ciciretto, CEO of TeraGo, in the release.
“The ultra-high bandwidth and low latency capabilities offered by 5G will allow us to deliver new innovative communications solutions to our customers, improve the efficiency of our network, and open new market opportunities for the company.”
The fixed wireless is supported by a fibre optic backbone with about 600 rooftops across Canada, TeraGo indicated. It added that in the next year, it will be investing more to “enhance its network by bringing the benefits of 5G fixed wireless access to businesses.”
To note, 5G will not commercially be available to all Canadians until at least 2021 because the country has not auctioned off the necessary spectrum that is needed to roll out the next generation of wireless networks.
Source: TeraGo
