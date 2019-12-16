Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ is arguably the best smartphone on the market, especially if you’re not a fan of Apple’s products.
The phone takes great pictures, features a long-lasting battery, and offers a unique, sleek design. The handset sports a 6.8-inch ‘Infinity-O’ display with a centered front-facing hole-punch camera.
Samsung’s flagship features 12GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset in Canada and Android 9.0. On the back, Samsung included three cameras and a time-of-flight sensor. The phone also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner and a sizable 4,300mAh battery that’s capable of 45W fast charging.
Luckily for you, our friends at Bell hooked us up with an unopened Note 10+ to give to one winner.
This Note 10+ features 256GB of storage and comes in Aura Glow. The ‘Aura Glow’ colour variant is sort of a silver colour until you hold it under the light. Take a look at the picture above to fully grasp how beautiful Aura Glow can be under some lighting conditions. It’s important to note that Note 10+ we’re offering up for this contest is unopened — we just used our in-office Note 10+ to show off the phone’s unique colour.
All that is required to enter this contest is to either follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup), subscribe to our YouTube channel, or our weekly email newsletter.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
Winners will be announced on December 19th.
