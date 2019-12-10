Ring’s ‘Neighbors’ app reportedly discloses device locations

Ring’s Neighbors app is reportedly revealing device locations through hidden geographic coordinates, according to a report from Gizmodo.
Neighbors is a free app that lets users post and comment on crime and other security information in their neighbourhood. The Amazon-owned company advertises the app as a sort of neighbourhood watch.
Gizmodo says data found on the app discloses the locations of the company’s devices, which means that it can reveal users’ home addresses. The report states that Gizmodo was able to obtain data over the past month connected to nearly 65,800 posts shared by users of the app.
The maps in the app only reveal users who have previously agreed to share footage through the app. Gizmodo says it was able to find the locations of tens of thousands of cameras in 15 cities.
Ring says it has “taken measures to help secure Ring devices from unauthorized access,” according to a statement received by CNET. “When choosing to post to the app, users include the incident location, which is not always the same location as their address.”
This latest finding adds to the already present privacy concerns regarding Ring. The company recently came under fire for helping police in the U.S. to build a surveillance network through its devices.
