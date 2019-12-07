Are you ready for a completely wireless iPhone?

A recent report from Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple would launch a high-end iPhone in 2021 that would lack a USB-C port for charging. The report said that the phone would work completely wirelessly, which means that you’d need to charge it wirelessly and also use wireless headphones or earphones to listen to music.
It’s unclear if the device would come with a wireless charger in the box and free AirPods, but that’s sort of what you’d expect considering the lack of any ports.
Earlier this year, Meizu revealed the world’s first holeless phone, it lacked ports for charging as well, however, this device failed to come to market. In 2019, we clearly weren’t ready for the technology, but 2021 might be a different story.
What do you think, are you be ready for a completely wireless phone? Do you think you could be ready by 2021? What stipulations would you have, would you expect Apple to supply AirPods and a wireless charger in the box and are you worried about how much that would cost?
