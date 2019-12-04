Amazon Charts launches ‘This Year in Books’ year-in-review for Canada

Amazon Charts has made its first-ever ‘This Year in Books’ year-in-review for Canada.
Amazon Charts has compiled a few lists that highlight what Canadians read, bought and more throughout the year. Most notably, The Testaments — the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale — was written by famed Ottawa-born author Margaret Atwood.
Most Read
Fiction
- The Testaments: A Novel
- The Institute: A Novel
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Non-fiction
- How to Win Friends and Influence People
- Take Control of Your Life: How to Silence Fear and Win the Mental Game
- Becoming
- Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know
- 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos
Most Sold
Fiction
- American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition (Enhanced Edition): A Novel
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- The Testaments: A Novel
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Non-fiction
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life (Mark Manson Collection Book 1)
- Becoming
- Educated
- Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Highly Quotable
- 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Choas
- Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lesson in Personal Lessons in Personal Change
- Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It
Most Anticipated
- Strange Planet
- Fraiche Food, Full Hearts: A Collection of Recipes for Every Day and Casual Celebrations
- Howard Stern Comes Again
- The Testaments: A Novel
- Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals (Girl, Wash Your Face Book 2)
