Amazon Charts launches ‘This Year in Books’ year-in-review for Canada

The Testaments: A Novel was the most-read book of 2019

Dec 4, 2019

9:06 PM EST

Amazon Charts has made its first-ever ‘This Year in Books’ year-in-review for Canada.

Amazon Charts has compiled a few lists that highlight what Canadians read, bought and more throughout the year. Most notably, The Testaments — the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale — was written by famed Ottawa-born author Margaret Atwood.

Most Read

Fiction

  • The Testaments: A Novel
  • The Institute: A Novel
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Non-fiction

  • How to Win Friends and Influence People
  • Take Control of Your Life: How to Silence Fear and Win the Mental Game
  • Becoming
  • Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know
  • 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos

Most Sold

Fiction

  • American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition (Enhanced Edition): A Novel
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
  • The Testaments: A Novel
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Non-fiction

  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life (Mark Manson Collection Book 1)
  • Becoming
  • Educated
  • Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

Highly Quotable

  • 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Choas
  • Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
  • The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lesson in Personal Lessons in Personal Change
  • Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It

Most Anticipated

  • Strange Planet
  • Fraiche Food, Full Hearts: A Collection of Recipes for Every Day and Casual Celebrations
  • Howard Stern Comes Again
  • The Testaments: A Novel
  • Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals (Girl, Wash Your Face Book 2)

