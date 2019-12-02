Seneca College opens new Fintech Centre in Mumbai, India

Seneca College has opened a new Fintech Centre in Mumbai, India in collaboration with the Thakur Institute of Management Studies in Research.
Fintech is a mix of technology and business that brings innovate approaches to financial services such as banking.
The centre will focus on academic and applied research collaboration between the two organizations and will offer select Seneca programs. It will also offer flexible learning modules and training.
“This partnership between Seneca and TIMSR provides a gateway for an exchange of ideas and resources to develop the financial technology experts of tomorrow,” said David Agnew, the president of Seneca College, in a press release.
The two institutions have agreed on a five-year term where Seneca will invest in tech equipment and training. They also hope to advance their relationship and continue to collaborate in the emerging fintech field.
