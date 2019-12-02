Android 11 reportedly won’t turn off Bluetooth when you turn on airplane mode

Android 11 reportedly won’t automatically turn off Bluetooth when you put your phone on airplane mode.
This will be a useful feature for users who use wireless earphones because they will no longer lose connection once airplane mode is turned on.
XDA Developers noticed the feature under development, which suggests that Google is working on a ‘content-aware Bluetooth airplane mode.’
The feature is listed as: “Do not automatically turn off Bluetooth when airplane mode is turned on and Bluetooth is in one of the following situations: 1. Bluetooth A2DP is connected. 2. Bluetooth Hearing Aid profile is connected.”
Bluetooth A2DP is the protocol that wireless earphones and other Bluetooth devices use to connect to your phone. With this embedded into the software, future Android devices would be able to determine if you’re listing to music and not turn off Bluetooth.
It’s unknown when or if this feature will roll out to users, but it’s important to note that Google has not yet confirmed the feature.
Source: XDA Developers
