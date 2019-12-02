PREVIOUS|
Essential rolls out December security update for PH-1

Dec 2, 2019

7:02 PM EST

Essential has released the December security patch for its Essential PH-1.

Essential launched its phone in 2017 and yet, it’s surprisingly still getting monthly security updates at the same time as Google’s Pixel handsets.

If you own the Essential PH-1, check the Systems Settings for an over-the-air update.

Essential is reportedly working on a new phone with an abnormally long display; perhaps when this handset comes out the company will stop supplying updates for its 2017 smartphone.

Source: Essential 

