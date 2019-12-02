Essential has released the December security patch for its Essential PH-1.
Our December software update is here. Check your Essential Phone for the update! pic.twitter.com/76nP0sTDHu
— Essential (@essential) December 2, 2019
Essential launched its phone in 2017 and yet, it’s surprisingly still getting monthly security updates at the same time as Google’s Pixel handsets.
If you own the Essential PH-1, check the Systems Settings for an over-the-air update.
Essential is reportedly working on a new phone with an abnormally long display; perhaps when this handset comes out the company will stop supplying updates for its 2017 smartphone.
Source: Essential
