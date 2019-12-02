Apple is planning to release a 12.9-inch iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro that will both come with mini LEDs, according to well-regarded Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
According to Kuo’s report, the mini LED will be coming to four to six products throughout the next two to three years but will start with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro launching in the third quarter of 2020. This iPad Pro will sport a mini LED screen with a more powerful A14X processor.
After the iPad Pro, Apple will release an updated version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020 that also features mini LEDs.
Kuo said that Apple wants to adopt the mini LED displays because they feature HDR, a wide colour gamut and a high contrast ratio. These mini LED screens are also supposed to be thinner and more power-efficient.
Reportedly, Apple’s 2020 timeline for its iPad is still unclear. Previous rumours suggest that Apple’s new iPad Pro and iPhone SE 2 would launch in early 2020. One should take this rumour with some skepticism, similar to other leaks.
Source: 9to5Mac, Ming-Chi Kuo
Comments