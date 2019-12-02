Free Super Mario Maker 2 update adds The Legend of Zelda’s Link as a playable character

The latest update for Super Mario Maker 2 brings free The Legend of Zelda-themed content to the Mario level-building game.
The new content comes as part of the version 2.0 update launching on December 5th.
#SuperMarioMaker2 is getting a legendary update! On 12/5 the free Ver. 2.0 update will add Link from The Legend of #Zelda as a playable character, new course parts, and a new gameplay mode.https://t.co/rOVgLj1n60 pic.twitter.com/rJtLj8iGv7
With the update, a new ‘Master Sword’ power-up can be placed in levels that turns Mario into none other than Zelda hero Link.
Notably, Link has his own sword-based moveset, including basic slashes, a charged attack and a downward thrust. Additionally, the Hero of Hyrule carries a bow that can shoot arrows in three directions and bombs that can help clear a path.
The Master Sword will be available exclusively in the 8-bit Super Mario Bros. levels.
Outside of the Master Sword, version 2.0 also adds various course parts, such as the Spike and Pokey enemies and frozen coins. Further, the update adds Ninji Speedruns, a new gameplay mode that has players racing to complete Nintendo-made courses as quickly as possible. Nintendo says new Ninji Speedrun courses will be introduced over time.
Super Mario Maker 2 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.
