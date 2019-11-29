PREVIOUS
Apple Canada reveals full Black Friday 2019 deals, offers up to $280 in gift cards

Free gift cards with the purchases on select iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Air, others

Nov 29, 2019

4:00 AM EST

Earlier this week, Apple Canada hinted that its 2019 Black Friday deals would include savings of up to $280.

Now, the tech giant has unveiled exactly how that works.

From Friday, November 29th to Monday, December 2nd, Canadians can get an Apple Store gift card valued at up to $280 depending on what they purchase:

More information can be found here.

It’s worth noting that some Apple products, such as select MacBook and iPad models, are on sale at other retailers. More details on those offers can be found here.

Source: Apple Canada

