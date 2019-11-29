Earlier this week, Apple Canada hinted that its 2019 Black Friday deals would include savings of up to $280.
Now, the tech giant has unveiled exactly how that works.
From Friday, November 29th to Monday, December 2nd, Canadians can get an Apple Store gift card valued at up to $280 depending on what they purchase:
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or with Charging Case — Get a $35 gift card
- Apple Watch Series 3 — Space Grey Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band/ Apple Watch Series 3 Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band/ Apple Watch Series 3 Space Grey Aluminum Case with Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band — Get a $35 gift card
- Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K — Get a $35 gift card
- iPhone XR or iPhone 8 — Get a $70 gift card
- Powerbeats Pro — Get a $70 gift card
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones — Get a $70 gift card
- HomePod — Get a $70 gift card
- iPad Air — Get a $70 gift card
- iPad mini — Get a $70 gift card
- iPad Pro — Get a $140 gift card
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: Get a $140 gift card
- MacBook Air: Get a $140 gift card
- 13-inch MacBook Pro: Get a $280 gift card
- iMac — Get a $280 gift card
- iMac Pro — Get a $280 gift card
More information can be found here.
It’s worth noting that some Apple products, such as select MacBook and iPad models, are on sale at other retailers. More details on those offers can be found here.
Source: Apple Canada
