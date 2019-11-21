PREVIOUS|
Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is now available in Canada

It's just like the Echo show 5 with a larger screen and louder speakers

Nov 21, 2019

7:04 AM EST

Amazon’s 8-inch Echo Show smart display is now available from the online retailer for $170 CAD. 

The retail giant showed off the device at its September hardware event.

The Echo Show 8 looks just like the relatively new Echo Show 5, but its screen measures in at eight inches instead of five and it also packs better speakers.

Since the Show 8 is an Echo device, it also features Alexa built-in for voice controls. If you’re interested in this smart speaker, check out MobileSyrup’s Echo Show 5 review to find out if a larger version of the smart speaker is better for you.

Source: Amazon

