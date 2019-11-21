Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is now available in Canada

Amazon’s 8-inch Echo Show smart display is now available from the online retailer for $170 CAD.
The retail giant showed off the device at its September hardware event.
The Echo Show 8 looks just like the relatively new Echo Show 5, but its screen measures in at eight inches instead of five and it also packs better speakers.
Since the Show 8 is an Echo device, it also features Alexa built-in for voice controls. If you’re interested in this smart speaker, check out MobileSyrup’s Echo Show 5 review to find out if a larger version of the smart speaker is better for you.
Source: Amazon
