News

Apple releases new firmware update for the AirPods Pro

It's unclear exactly what this update changes with Apple's new high-end wireless earbuds

Nov 14, 2019

3:34 PM EST

Apple has pushed out a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro.

It’s unclear what the update, listed as ‘2B588,’ changes with Apple’s recently released high-end wireless earbuds. It’s possible the update improves the connectivity issues some users have reported with the earbuds.

While the update will automatically install when you connect the AirPods to either an iPhone or an iPad, you can also check for it by navigating to ‘Settings’ on your iPhone, then ‘General,’ ‘About’ and ‘Firmware Version.’

While Apple’s new high-end earbuds are expensive, their active noise-cancelling is industry-leading. They’re also the most comfortable in-ear earbuds I’ve ever worn. For more on the AirPods Pro, check out my review.

The update has yet to hit my iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Via: MacRumors

