Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview coming to Canada in 2020

Microsoft has confirmed that it will launch Project xCloud in preview in more markets in 2020, including Canada, India, Japan and Western Europe.
The preview version of the game streaming service rolled out last month to the U.S., U.K. and Korea.
Microsoft revealed xCloud’s expansion at its XO19 event in London, England, although the company didn’t mention when in 2020 this will take place. The company promises more details are coming soon about how gamers in these new trial markets can register for the preview.
For now, though, Microsoft is continuing to grow the preview’s catalogue of supported games and devices. At XO19, Microsoft confirmed that xCloud will roll out to Windows 10 PCs sometime next year. Additionally, Microsoft said it’s partnering with “a broad set of partners to make game streaming available on other devices,” although specific names weren’t mentioned.
Interestingly, Microsoft also noted that xCloud will receive support for other controllers beyond the Xbox One’s gamepad, including the PS4’s DualShock 4 and joysticks from Razer.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has partnered with more than 25 publishers to bring over 50 new titles to xCloud, including Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5, Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7, Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL 20, Square Enix’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and more.
Microsoft ended its xCloud news breakout by hinting at the service’s broader applications. In 2020, the company says it will open up xCloud to allow users to stream games they’ve already purchased. As well, Microsoft says it will introduce game streaming with Xbox Game Pass’ catalogue sometime next year.
Overall, xCloud will no doubt play a major role in Microsoft’s next-generation plans, which kick off next holiday season with the Xbox One’s successor, Project Scarlett. However, an official launch date for xCloud has yet to be revealed.
