Apple offering 10 percent bonus on funds added to your Apple ID

Apple has brought back it’s holiday deal and is offering users a bonus when they add funds to their Apple ID.
Currently, Canadians who had funds to their Apple ID will get a bonus 10 percent added on as well. For example, if you add $10 to your account, you get an extra dollar for free. You can take advantage of this when adding up to $200 to your account.
The Cupertino, California-based company offered a similar deal for Canadians last year. However, with all the new services on offer from Apple, the deal has a bit more weight this time around.
Customers can use their Apple ID funds to pay for some subscriptions, such as Apple TV+ or Apple Arcade. Alternatively, if you signed up for Disney+ and chose to pay through your Apple account, you can use Apple ID funds to pay for that as well. In other words, you can save about 10 percent on your subscriptions through this deal.
To add funds to your Apple ID, open the Settings app and tap your Apple ID at the top of the screen. Then tap ‘Payment & Shipping’ > ‘Apple ID Balance’ > ‘Add Funds.’ It will then display the bonus offer along with a breakdown of examples for how much you’ll get when you add funds.
The offer runs until December 12th, so that gives you plenty of time to add funds and claim your 10 percent bonus.
Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments