Dell has a ton of laptops and computers up to $600 off

If you're looking for a Dell desktop these deals are pretty awesome

Nov 13, 2019

10:35 AM EST

Dell XPS 13 2018

Dell is holding a 72-hour hardware sale and it has some steep discounts on Alienware gaming gear and more moderately priced sales on its consumer-facing products.

Notably, the Alienware Aurora desktop is $730 off bringing it in at $2,000 CAD. The laptop counterpart, the Alienware M17, is $600 off and also costs $2,000.

Other exciting deals include:

You can find the rest of the sales on Dell’s deal page. 

Source: Dell

