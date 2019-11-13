Dell has a ton of laptops and computers up to $600 off

Dell is holding a 72-hour hardware sale and it has some steep discounts on Alienware gaming gear and more moderately priced sales on its consumer-facing products.
Notably, the Alienware Aurora desktop is $730 off bringing it in at $2,000 CAD. The laptop counterpart, the Alienware M17, is $600 off and also costs $2,000.
Other exciting deals include:
- XPS 13 2-in-1 — $2,249.99 (save $450)
- XPS 15 — $1,299.99 (save $150)
- Inspiron Desktop — $649.99 (save $289)
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop — $979 (save $420)
- WD Blue SSD – 1 TB — $149 (save $$290)
You can find the rest of the sales on Dell’s deal page.
Source: Dell
