Fido sending out bonus 5GB to some subscribers for free

A user posted on the Red Flag Deals forums and mentioned that Fido offered them 5GB of extra data for free for two years.
The user mentions that they’re on a 10GB for $65 bring your own device plan. The plan was originally 10GB for $60 that they got as a holiday promotion from two years ago.
The test from the carrier says, “Hi, it’s Fido: Great news! We added a 5GB monthly data bonus to your current plan for the next two years. This is an exclusive offer just for you to thank you for being a Fido customer. You don’t have to do anything – the extra data is already on your account. Questions? Visit www.fido.ca/contactus for a list of ways you can reach us.”
So far, no one else has commented on the thread so it’s hard to gauge how widespread this is. Although, this is very similar to a deal that Rogers was offering some of its subscribers on November 7th.
We think that it may hint at the carrier being worried that this holiday/Black Friday season the carriers are going to be offering deals on their plans that hover around the $65 mark. Although, that’s just a very hopeful hunch.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers to learn of this deal.
Source: Red Flag Deals
