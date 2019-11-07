PREVIOUS|
Rogers offering select customers 5GB of monthly data for free

Nov 7, 2019

3:24 PM EST

Rogers has notified some customers that they’re receiving a bonus 5GB of monthly data for free for the next two years, according to tips from several MobileSyrup readers.

“Great news! We added a 5GB monthly data bonus to your current plan for the next two years,” reads the text message. “This is an exclusive offer just for you to thank you for being a Rogers customer. You don’t have to do anything — the extra data is already on your account.”It’s possible this offer could be a preemptive effort on Rogers’ part to reduce call centre volume related to the Fido $50/15GB plan that recently popped up on RedFlagDeals.

Have you received this offer from Rogers? Let us know in the comments below.

