Rogers offering select customers 5GB of monthly data for free

Rogers has notified some customers that they’re receiving a bonus 5GB of monthly data for free for the next two years, according to tips from several MobileSyrup readers.
“Great news! We added a 5GB monthly data bonus to your current plan for the next two years,” reads the text message. “This is an exclusive offer just for you to thank you for being a Rogers customer. You don’t have to do anything — the extra data is already on your account.”It’s possible this offer could be a preemptive effort on Rogers’ part to reduce call centre volume related to the Fido $50/15GB plan that recently popped up on RedFlagDeals.
Have you received this offer from Rogers? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments