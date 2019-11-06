PREVIOUS|
Browse the web securely on unlimited connections for $49 with Windscribe VPN

Nov 6, 2019

12:00 PM EST

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance that you have a VPN. However, our less tech-savvy friends and loved ones most likely don’t even know what a VPN is, let alone just how vulnerable they are to hackers. If you know someone like this, we recommend Windscribe VPN, which can protect their devices for as low as $49. 

Windscribe VPN sets itself apart because it’s so easy to use. Once you install Windscribe and turn it on, it’ll activate encryption and a firewall to unblock websites and protect you from trackers and hackers. With Windscribe, you can protect unlimited devices, so you can set up protection for your entire family without needing to buy extra licenses. Best of all, you can even torrent and share devices without your ISP noticing you. 

Your private data is worth more than gold these days, so you need a reliable, easy-to-use VPN to protect it. You can sign up for 1 year of Windscribe VPN for just $49, or 54% off.

