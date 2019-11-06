Amazon’s Echo Buds reportedly getting fitness tracking feature

Reports are coming out that Amazon’s Echo Buds are going to get support for fitness tracking.
While the headphones haven’t launched in Canada yet, reporters in the U.S. are noticing a fitness tracking feature in the Alexa app.
CNBC reports that the feature can track steps and distance travelled with the earbuds in use. The publication says that the setting seems to be in a testing phase and there’s no confirmation that it will ever widely roll out.
The new section in the Alexa app is called ‘Fitness’ and within it, users can add their height and it explains how to start workouts. Users merely need to say, “Alexa, start a workout” and the headphones will track how many steps you’ve taken, how far you’ve moved in miles, your average pace and how long you worked out for.
While it is calling this feature a workout tracker so far, it seems specifically geared towards running.
Source: CNBC
