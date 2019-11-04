Google’s Nest Wifi mesh router is now available in Canada

Google’s new Nest Wifi mesh router is now available in Canada.
The tech giant’s sequel to the Google Wifi is backwards compatible with its predecessor, features two ethernet ports and also includes Bluetooth and Thread functionality, though the latter feature won’t be available at launch. Thread allows the Nest Wifi to function as a smart home hub depending on what devices you connect to it.
The slightly larger mesh Wi-Fi system features a more rounded design that aims to better blend in with a home’s decor. Unlike the Google Wifi, the Nest Wifi can also be directly integrated into Google’s Home app, giving users quick access to all of the router’s settings, including a new feature that prioritizes Google Stadia traffic.
The main draw of the new Nest Wifi is that is features built-in Assistant functionality and speakers. This allows the mesh Wi-Fi system’s ‘Points’ to operate very similarly to Google’s Home Mini or Nest Mini speaker. In fact, the Nest Wifi features the same internal speaker as the new Nest Mini. This functionality is only included in the Nest Wifi’s Points and not the main router.
Google says that the Nest Wifi features 25 percent greater coverage, and supports internet speeds up to 2.2Gbps. One Nest Wifi router is capable of covering 2200 sq. ft., with a router and a point covering 3,800 sq. ft. and a three-pack covering a massive 5,400 sq. ft. area.
A Nest Wifi one-pack costs $229 CAD, with a two-pack costing $349 and a three-pack is priced at $459.
MobileSyrup will have more on Google’s Nest Wifi in the coming weeks.
