There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Updated offer: $50 off FiGO Orbit II phone with $100 voucher purchase + extra $25 bonus
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Dropped pricing on 20GB and 50GB Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans (MB/QC/SK)
- New LG G8X ThinQ available
Ongoing
- $15/mo. off 6GB data BYO option on Connect Everything share plans in QC (5GB in other regions)
- $25/mo. off 6GB data Premium, Premium Plus and Premium Ultra options on Connect Everything share plans in QC (5GB in other regions)
- $10/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on 5GB (QC excluded), 10GB, 20GB, and 50GB Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC, MB & SK compared to other regions
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
- $40 in bonus credits on $15+ Prepaid plans (MB)
- Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- Double data offer on 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- $5/mo. credit on 10GB BYO and 2-year plans (MB/SK)
- $5/mo. credit on 1GB, 2GB and 4GB BYO plans (QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB plans and 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off $45 PPU data plan in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $15/mo. off $45 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- New 2GB Prepaid plan for $34/mo.
- New LG G8X ThinQ available
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan or $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- $50 bonus gift on the LG G7 ThinQ and LG X Power 3 activation on the Tab
- $100 bonus gift on the LG Q Stylo+ and Samsung Galaxy J3 2018 activation on the Tab
- Double data offer on 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- $5/mo. bill credit on 2GB and 8GB BYO plans or $6/mo. bill credit on 4GB BYO plan (QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- Bonus data on $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $50+ prepaid plans with promo code KOODOFFER (QC)
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- Various levels of free data when you sign up for a new plan – up to 8.5GB
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
- “$4/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2GB data
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Double trade-in value for customers who switch and purchase a smartphone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $10/mo. credit for 6 months for customers who sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid service on a Talk, Text & Data plan
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Simple Share 3 + 3GB is now
- Simple Share 6GB for $5/mo. more (QC)
- Unlimited Nationwide Voice plan is now $35/mo. (was $40/mo.) and Local Voice plan has been removed
- New LG G8X ThinQ available
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off 6GB Simple Share plan in QC (5GB in other regions)
- $65 bill credit offer over 2 months when activating or upgrading a phone online
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15, Talk & Text 25 and Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
New
- New Zen plans replacing Premium and Premium+ plans with more expensive pricing on 6-8GB plans
- Zen plans come with no data overages and 100GB bonus data per year + $5/mo. discount when adding another line of service
- Updated Offer: Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any Zen plan (was 2 months FREE)
Ongoing
- Double data on the 1GB and 2GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- New LG G8X ThinQ available
Ongoing
- Double data offer on the 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on the 1GB, 2GB and 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in MB and SK compared to other regions
- $15/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
Comments