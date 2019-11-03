PREVIOUS|
Information breach impacting camgirl sites exposed millions of users

The database including the private information was left without a password

A number of popular “camgirl” websites have faced an information breach that has exposed millions of users and sex workers.

The data breach occurred after the back-end database of the company running the websites was left without a password for weeks, as reported by TechCrunch.

The impacted sites were run by Barcelona-based VTS Media. Most of the sites’ users were based in Spain and Europe, but had viewers from around the world.

The database included usernames and IP addresses, which can be used to identify people. It also included private messages and passwords in plaintext.

Additionally, some email addresses were also visible in the database, which could be used to find real-world identities.

The database was discovered by researchers at Condition:Black, a cybersecurity firm.

“After reviewing the sites’ data privacy policy and terms and conditions, it’s clear that users likely had no idea that their activities being monitored to this level of detail,” John Wethington, the founder of the firm, told TechCrunch.

Data exposures have become more and more common recently, and can have serious privacy implications.

Source: TechCrunch 

