PREVIOUS|
News

Google reportedly testing new design for Assistant Updates feed

The cards in the new interface design are arranged by date

Oct 31, 2019

4:22 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is reportedly testing a new design for its Assistant ‘Updates’ feed that organizes content chronologically.

A Twitter user named Eduardo Pratti (@edpratti) noticed the new interface and shared it. The most notable difference in the redesign is the way that cards are arranged by date.

Cards are currently organized by topics like ‘Coming up for you’ and ‘Keep track of things.’ With the redesign, things that are happening ‘Today’ are shown first.

The timeline is more straightforward and is easier for users to arrange. Additionally, the new design also has a smaller profile avatar display but its still located in the same place.

It’s unclear when or if the new interface will be rolling out to more users.

Source: @edpratti Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2019

10:52 AM EDT

Android 10 ‘Rules’ feature spotted in action by lone user

News

Oct 28, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Tile’s Google Assistant integration goes live, control trackers with voice

News

Oct 31, 2019

12:39 PM EDT

SiriusXM radio comes to Google Assistant devices

Comments