Google reportedly testing new design for Assistant Updates feed

Google is reportedly testing a new design for its Assistant ‘Updates’ feed that organizes content chronologically.
A Twitter user named Eduardo Pratti (@edpratti) noticed the new interface and shared it. The most notable difference in the redesign is the way that cards are arranged by date.
Today I went to open Assistant and this new UI showed up. I haven’t seen any mention of it or screenshots floating around. Odd that someone that doesn’t use Assistant at all happened to get it.@ArtemR @hallstephenj pic.twitter.com/CUTeng7v3P
— Eduardo Pratti (@edpratti) October 31, 2019
Cards are currently organized by topics like ‘Coming up for you’ and ‘Keep track of things.’ With the redesign, things that are happening ‘Today’ are shown first.
The timeline is more straightforward and is easier for users to arrange. Additionally, the new design also has a smaller profile avatar display but its still located in the same place.
It’s unclear when or if the new interface will be rolling out to more users.
Source: @edpratti Via: 9to5Google
