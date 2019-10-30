PREVIOUS
Resources

Sign up for 1 year of Finimize today for just $36

Oct 30, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

0 comments

Knowing how to manage your money is the key to financial success, but most people don’t know where to get accurate information about their finances. Topics like financial markets and cryptocurrency don’t make matters any easier. If you want a reliable source of financial information that’s easy to digest, you can sign up for 1 year of Finimize for just $36.

Finimize Finance Simplified is a one-stop source for financial information and the latest news regarding all things money-related. By downloading the Finimize app, you’ll get access to guides that will teach you how to manage and invest our money intelligently. You’ll also get up-to-date analyses written by former experts from Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Fidelity, and more. Finimize also offers user reviews on investment providers to help you decide which investments are best for you.

Money makes the world go round, so learning how to make your money work for you is a necessary step towards financial freedom. Finimize provides all the financial information and news you need for $36, or 40% off.

Prices subject to change

 

Finimize Finance Simplified: 1 Yr Subscription – $35.99

See Deal

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 30, 2019

11:28 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in November 2019

Resources

Oct 28, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

Learn how to design apps for iOS 13 with this $19 bundle

Resources

Oct 26, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [October 21 — 27]

Resources

Oct 25, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in November 2019

Comments