Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in November

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This November shows like Atypical, Queer Eye and The Dragon Prince will feature new seasons on the streaming service.
This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.
November 1st
- American Son
- Atypical: season 3
- Drive
- Fire in Paradise
- Hello Ninja
- Holiday in the Wild
- The King
- The Man Without Gravity
- Queer Eye: W’e’re in Japan!
- We are the Wave
November 4th
- The Devil Next Door
November 5th
- The End of the F***ing World: season 2
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 4
- Tune in for Love
November 6th
- SCAMS
November 8th
- Busted!: season 2
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Let It Snow
- Paradise Beach
- Wild District: season 2
November 9th
- Little Things: season 3
November 10th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: volume 5
November 11th
- Chief of Staff: season 2
November 12th
- Harvey Girls Forever!: season 3
- Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
November 13th
- Maradona in Mexico
November 14th
- The Stranded
November 15th
- Avlu: part 2
- The Club
- Earthquake Bird
- Go!: The Unforgettable Party
- House Arrest
- I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry –
- Klaus
- Llama llama: season 2
- The Toys That Made Us: season 3
November 17th
- The Crown: season 3
November 19th
- Iliza: Unveiled
- No hay tiempo para la Verguenza
November 20th
- Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
- Lorena, la de pies ligeros
November 21
- The Knight Before Christmas
- Mortel
November 22nd
- Dino Girl Gauko
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstring
- The Dragon Prince: season 3
- High Seas: season 2
- Mon Frère
- Nailed It! Holiday!: season 2
- Narcoworld: Dope Stories
- Nobody’s Looking
- Singapore Social
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 8
November 24th
- Final Space: season 2
November 26th
- Mike Birbiglia: The New One
- Super Monsters Save Christmas
November 27th
- Broken
- The Irishman
November 28th
- Holiday Rush
- John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Mytho
November 29th
- Atlantics
- I Lost My Body
- The Movies That Made Us
- Sugar Rush Christmas
