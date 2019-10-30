PREVIOUS
Resources

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in November

Oct 30, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This November shows like Atypical, Queer Eye and The Dragon Prince will feature new seasons on the streaming service.

This list is curated for Canadians that primarily use Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix, click here.

November 1st

    • American Son
    • Atypical: season 3
    • Drive
    • Fire in Paradise
    • Hello Ninja
    • Holiday in the Wild
    • The King
    • The Man Without Gravity
    • Queer Eye: W’e’re in Japan!
    • We are the Wave

    November 4th

    • The Devil Next Door  

    November 5th

    • The End of the F***ing World: season 2
    • Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
    • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: season 4
    • Tune in for Love

    November 6th

    • SCAMS

    November 8th

    • Busted!: season 2
    • Green Eggs and Ham
    • Let It Snow
    • Paradise Beach
    • Wild District: season 2

    November 9th

    • Little Things: season 3

    November 10th

    • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: volume 5

    November 11th

    • Chief of Staff: season 2

    November 12th

    • Harvey Girls Forever!: season 3  
    • Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

November 13th

  • Maradona in Mexico

November 14th

  • The Stranded

November 15th

  • Avlu: part 2
  • The Club
  • Earthquake Bird
  • Go!: The Unforgettable Party
  • House Arrest
  • I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry – 
  • Klaus
  • Llama llama: season 2
  • The Toys That Made Us: season 3

November 17th

  • The Crown: season 3

November 19th

  • Iliza: Unveiled
  • No hay tiempo para la Verguenza

November 20th

  • Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
  • Lorena, la de pies ligeros

November 21

  • The Knight Before Christmas 
  • Mortel

November 22nd

  • Dino Girl Gauko
  • Dolly Parton’s Heartstring
  • The Dragon Prince: season 3
  • High Seas: season 2  
  • Mon Frère
  • Nailed It! Holiday!: season 2
  • Narcoworld: Dope Stories
  • Nobody’s Looking
  • Singapore Social
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 8

November 24th

  • Final Space: season 2

November 26th

  • Mike Birbiglia: The New One
  • Super Monsters Save Christmas

November 27th

  • Broken
  • The Irishman

November 28th

  • Holiday Rush
  • John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That  
  • Merry Happy Whatever
  • Mytho  

November 29th

    • Atlantics
    • I Lost My Body
    • The Movies That Made Us
    • Sugar Rush Christmas

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 29, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in May

News

Oct 29, 2019

4:51 PM EDT

Netflix says fans want variable playback speeds, creators call it a travesty

News

Jan 25, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in February

News

Feb 1, 2019

4:07 PM EDT

Netflix Original Big Mouth is getting a puberty filled Valentine’s Day special

Comments