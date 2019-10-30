Dell has a variety of laptops of its laptops on sale during a four-day promotion.
These laptops include 2-in-1s and typical clamshells, and come in a variety of sizes and brands. The promotion ends on November 1st and also features monitors and desktops.
Here are some of the coupons:
- $25off$700PC — $25.00 off computers over $700.00
- $50off$1000PC — $50.00 off computers over $1000.00
- $100off$2000PC — $100.00 off computers over $2000.00
- $15OFF$199+ — $15.00 off products over $199.00
- 10%OFFMONITOR — 10% off select monitors
Some of the laptops include the Inspiron 14 3000, which is $149 off, the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for $70 off and the Dell G5 15 Gaming, which is $269 off.
Some of the monitors are at least $100 off and the desktops range anywhere from $100 to more than $1,000 off.
The sale is part of a four-day deal and Canadians can check it out on Dell’s website, here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
