News

Microsoft brought in $33.1 billion in revenue in Q1 2020, up 14 percent

As usual, the company's cloud business reigns supreme

Oct 23, 2019

5:22 PM EDT

Microsoft generated $33.1 billion USD ($43.3 billion CAD) in revenue in the first quarter of 2020, according to the company’s most recent earnings report.

This exceeded the $32.23 billion ($42.1 billion CAD) that was expected by analysts and marks a 14 percent increase from Q1 2019.

It’s important to note that Microsoft doesn’t break out revenue for specific products, with the company instead lumping figures together by category.

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft’s biggest moneymaker was its commercial cloud business, which raked in $11.6 billion USD ($15.1 billion CAD) in revenue for the quarter and a 36 percent increase year-over-year. Azure revenue growth, in particular, rose by 59 percent.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue in Productivity and Business Processes — which includes products like Office and Linkedin — increased 13 percent to $11.1 billion USD ($14.5 billion CAD).

Specifically, Microsoft said Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased by 13 percent, with Office 365 Commercial revenue growing 25 percent. Meanwhile, LinkedIn revenue increased by 25 percent.

Finally, Microsoft’s More Personal Computing division — which includes Xbox, Surface and search — accounted for $11.1 billion USD ($14.5 billion CAD).

Notably, Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue jumped up by 26 percent. That said, Surface revenue was down four percent and gaming content and services revenue remained “relatively unchanged.”

Source: Microsoft

