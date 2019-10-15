News
Live 88.5 TechBites: Google event, Apple, election

Today's segment touches on the Google Pixel 4 event, Apple, and the federal election

Oct 15, 2019

9:19 AM EDT

MobileSyrup‘s technology and telecom reporter, Shruti Shekar, is doing a radio residency with Ottawa’s Live 88.5 this week for their TechBites segment.

For the October 15th segment, Shruti spoke about what to expect from today’s Google Pixel 4 event, which will begin streaming at 10am ET/ 7am PT. She also spoke about Apple potentially releasing a budget phone next year.

Lastly, she touched on the federal election and broke down the Conservatives’, Liberal’s, and NDP’s platforms in regards to big technology and slashing phone bills.

Listen to the October 15th TechBites segment below!

