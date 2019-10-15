Huawei Mate X to be released at the end of October in China first: report

A new report from China-based publication cnBeta suggests that Huawei’s foldable phone, the Mate X, will launch at the end of October in China.
There is no mention in the report regarding when this phone will launch globally. The report also adds that the device is expected to launch in limited quantities due to difficulties in manufacturing the phone.
Android Central reported that the limited quantities and releasing only within China at first is in case “any issues occur that force it to do a recall,” a move similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy Fold.
Rumours concerning the phone releasing in October can also be attributed to a new unboxing video of the device that recently surfaced on Twitter.
The video was shared by Slashleaks’ contributor Teme (@Rodent9500).
Mate X unboxing reveal similar carrying case as Huawei-Gentlemonster smart glasses.#HuaweiMateX pic.twitter.com/XFuzeClyNM
— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) October 13, 2019
The phone will cost $2,600 USD (about $3,400 CAD) and in May, Huawei Canada’s Kevin Li told MobileSyrup that the company planned to delay the launch of the Mate X in Canada to ensure it could deliver a high-quality handset.
