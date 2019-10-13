Ikea Safer Home is an easy way to childproof your house [App of the Week]

Ikea’s Safe Home app is a useful tool from the Swedish furniture powerhouse designed to give parents helpful tips to childproof their homes.

That’s the full concept of the app, but Ikea has broken it down in an easily digestible way.

When you first open the app it asks you to choose the age range of your children. Then, depending on what you select, the app recommends different steps to ensure your home is safe.

Once you get past the age gauge, you’re presented with a list of rooms. Inside each of these sections is a list of things you need to look out for in your home. For example, in the living room section, the app explains how some plants can be dangerous and recommends placing furniture in locations where children can’t climb on it.

Every time you see one of these recommendations that you want to implement in your home, you can add it to an in-app to-do list. That said, some things can’t be added to the list, which seems odd. For instance, There’s a recommendation about making sure your medicine cabinet is child-safe, but no way to set a reminder for it.

The app’s third section lets you add your children and their birthdays so that as they get older, you can be aware of what things to look out for.

The final section is called ‘designed to be safe.’ It gives a brief explanation of hows kids of different age groups interact with the world to help you get into the head of your child.

You can download the Safer Home app on both iOS and Android for free.