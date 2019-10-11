News
Best Buy Canada offering $120 off the Surface Pro 6

The deal is part of Best Buy's store-wide Anniversary Sale

Oct 11, 2019

5:13 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada is currently offering the Surface Pro 6 for $120 CAD off.

Now, you can snag Microsoft’s touchscreen laptop for $1,179.99, down from $1,299.99.

The electronics retailer sells the device in both Black and Platinum, although only the former is available online at the time of writing. That said, the deal is valid in-store as well if you still want the Platinum.

Both models sport a 12.3-inch screen with 256GB storage and an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 7 earlier this month, which sports a new Surface Pen, USB-C connectivity and added software features. The Surface Pro 7 starts at $999 CAD for the Intel i3, 4GB of RAM, 128GB hard drive iteration and launches on October 22nd in Canada.

For now, though, Best Buy’s Surface 6 deal is part of its larger Anniversary Sale, which runs until October 17th and discounts a variety of products, including TVs, computers, gaming consoles, headphones and more.

More information on Best Buy’s Anniversary Sale can be found here.

