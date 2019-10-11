Amazon drops some TCL 4K TV prices to all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering up to 15 percent off a couple of TCL 4K TV models.
Now, the e-commerce giant is offering the TCL 55″ 55S425-CA 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television (2019) for $399.99 ($70 off) and the TCL 65″ 65S425-CA 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Television (2019) for $649.98 (down $50.01).
According to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel, these prices mark an all-time low for the two TVs.
The TVs make for a solid 4K HDR solution for those not looking to break the bank with a more premium set from the likes of LG, Samsung or Sony. TCL’s TVs are also powered by Roku and offer a variety of apps, including Netflix, YouTube, CBS All Access and Roku’s own channels.
Amazon doesn’t mention how long these discounts will last, so act sooner rather than later if interested.
Via:Amazon Canada
