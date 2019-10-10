Fido will donate $30,000 to charity, Xtra users pick where it goes

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido is doing something unique with its weekly Fido Xtra offering this week: subscribers can pick a charity to donate to.
Fido offers weekly perks through Xtra every Thursday, such as deals from select brands. On October 10th, however, Xtra is giving subscribers the option to give back.
If you go into the Fido app on your smartphone and tap the Xtra banner, you’ll be taken to a page with the current weekly offering. When you tap on it, Fido lets you pick one of three charities, and you can choose which one you want Fido to support.
The carrier will donate a total of $30,000 to the three charities. Each will receive a $2,000 base donation plus a proportion of the remaining $24,000 divided according to subscriber’s selections. In other words, the more votes each charity gets, the more money.
The three charities are as follows:
- Swab the World: Aims to boost the ethnic diversity of stem cells and bone marrow donors worldwide.
- Canada Learning Code: Wants to ensure all Canadians have access to the knowledge they need to suceed in the digital world. Offer technology education programs for everyone while placing a special emphasis on women, girls, people with disabilities, Indigenous youth and newcomers.
- Forest Recovery Canada: A tree-planting initiative dedicated to restoring forests and ensuring their health. They work with private and public landowners and municipalities nationwide to fight the devastating effects of climate change.
Customers who want to give more can also choose to donate themselves. However, no purchase is necessary to participate in picking which charity to support.
Fido says customers will have until October 16th, 2019 at 11:59pm ET. Customers get one entry per person per day.
You can learn more about Fido Xtra on the carrier’s website, or about this offer by heading to the Fido app on your smartphone.
