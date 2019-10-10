NHL website and mobile apps updated to show more stats and videos

If you’re a big hockey fan, it might be time to give the NHL app another shot.
The national hockey league has given both its apps a subtle makeover that makes it easier to view game highlights and data. Alongside this, it should be easier to watch live games and watch post-game content, according to Engadget.
The website has been revamped to make it easier to find games, scores and team information.
Both platforms also look a lot more modern, which should help them appeal to younger audiences.
If you want to watch live games via the app, you’ll need to pay for an NHL Live subscription. This either costs $119.99 per season or $29.99 a month.
You can download the NHL app on iOS and Android.
Source: Engadget
