Spotify launches Canvas looping visuals feature in beta

Spotify has launched its Canvas feature in beta, allowing select users to create looping visuals that play behind songs.
With Canvas, artists are able to feature colourful, eye-popping visuals in the ‘Now Playing’ view, which Spotify says is the most viewed location in the Spotify mobile app on Android and iOS.
Until now, Canvas has been tested among select artists, but now, Spotify is opening it up to general users. Spotify has already sent out beta invites to some users, but those who haven’t received one can sign up for a chance to take part.
More information on Canvas can be found in Spotify’s Canvas Policy Guide.
Source: Spotify
