Grab this 4-course bundle on shell scripting for just $27

Programmers must use a tool known as a shell to interact with an operating system. By inputting lines of code into a shell, a programmer can dictate tasks for the OS to complete. As such, learning how to use a shell is imperative for every coder, and if you’re interested in a career in programming, you can learn how to use a shell with this $26.66 bundle.

The Shell Developer Master Class Bundle features 4 courses with over 16 hours of video content on how to a shell effectively. These courses will provide a basic introduction to shell and shell scripting, a method used to automate daily schedules. You’ll learn how to read input and pass arguments, as well as practice arithmetic programs with hands-on examples. The advanced courses will even teach you how to write your own shell programs to save time with automated scripts. 

Coding by hand can be incredibly tedious unless you use a shell script to automate your tasks. You’ll learn how to do this and more with the Shell Developer Master Class Bundle, which is on sale now for just $26.66 CAD [$19.99 USD], or 94% off.

