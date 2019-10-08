News
Instagram rolls out system-wide iOS 13 dark mode update

Instagram's new update will toggle between dark and light mode depending on your iOS 13 setting

Instagram iOS 13 users will finally start seeing dark mode in the image-sharing app now that a new update has rolled out.

I woke up to a dark-themed Instagram and it was exciting to see the app seamlessly integrated with the system-wide setting in iOS 13.

Instagram has implemented dark mode directly into iOS 13, which means that the app will automatically detect if you’re on light mode or dark mode and switches between the two depending on your system settings.

The new interface is primarily all-black with white accents for buttons and logos.

While adding dark move to an app may seem as simple as a flip of a switch, there’s more to it than just that.

