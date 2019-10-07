Apple reportedly plans to launch super-bundle that includes News, Arcade, Music and more

News
A new report indicates Apple could have plans to launch a “Super Bundle” that includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+ and Apple TV+ content.

The Financial Times report cites sources close to the discussions but states that record labels are “growing wary about their relationship with Apple” even before pricing has been brought up.

It’s unclear how much Apple plans to charge for this bundle. Apple TV+ will cost $5.99 per month when it launches on November 1st, Apple Music is priced at $9.99 per month, Apple News+ costs $12.99 and Apple Arcade is priced at $5.99.

In Canada, at the very least, a bundle that includes all of Apple’s services would likely cost $25.

We’ll have more on the launch of Apple TV+ in the coming days.

Source: Financial Times 

